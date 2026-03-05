Traeger (NYSE:COOK) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Traeger beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was down $23.28 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.12 in the previous quarter, leading to a 14.67% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Traeger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|111.65M
|166.88M
|140.63M
|164.78M
|Revenue Actual
|125.40M
|145.48M
|143.28M
|168.64M
To track all earnings releases for Traeger visit their earnings calendar here.
