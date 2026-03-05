Traeger (NYSE:COOK) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Traeger beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was down $23.28 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.12 in the previous quarter, leading to a 14.67% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Traeger's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.04 0.04 0.01 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.01 0.05 0.01 Revenue Estimate 111.65M 166.88M 140.63M 164.78M Revenue Actual 125.40M 145.48M 143.28M 168.64M

To track all earnings releases for Traeger visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.