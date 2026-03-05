Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Full House Resorts missed estimated earnings by -41.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $2.46 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.38% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Full House Resorts's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.12 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.29 -0.27 -0.35 Revenue Estimate 76.40M 77.87M 79.99M 72.45M Revenue Actual 77.95M 73.95M 75.06M 72.96M

