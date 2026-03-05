Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Full House Resorts missed estimated earnings by -41.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was up $2.46 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.38% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Full House Resorts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|-0.12
|-0.32
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.29
|-0.27
|-0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|76.40M
|77.87M
|79.99M
|72.45M
|Revenue Actual
|77.95M
|73.95M
|75.06M
|72.96M
To track all earnings releases for Full House Resorts visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.