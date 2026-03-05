Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Rumble missed estimated earnings by -30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $3.16 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.4% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Rumble's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.08 -0.11 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.12 -0.01 -1.15 Revenue Estimate 26.64M 26.81M 22.77M 30.41M Revenue Actual 24.76M 25.08M 23.71M 30.23M

