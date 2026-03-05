Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Rumble missed estimated earnings by -30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was down $3.16 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.4% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Rumble's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.08
|-0.11
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.12
|-0.01
|-1.15
|Revenue Estimate
|26.64M
|26.81M
|22.77M
|30.41M
|Revenue Actual
|24.76M
|25.08M
|23.71M
|30.23M
