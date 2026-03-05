a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

a.k.a. Brands Holding missed estimated earnings by -62.65%, reporting an EPS of $-1.35 versus an estimate of $-0.83.

Revenue was up $4.93 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at a.k.a. Brands Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.50 -0.80 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.34 -0.78 -0.88 Revenue Estimate 154.32M 156.04M 122.37M 158.98M Revenue Actual 147.08M 160.52M 128.66M 159.02M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.