a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
a.k.a. Brands Holding missed estimated earnings by -62.65%, reporting an EPS of $-1.35 versus an estimate of $-0.83.
Revenue was up $4.93 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at a.k.a. Brands Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.40
|-0.50
|-0.80
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|154.32M
|156.04M
|122.37M
|158.98M
|Revenue Actual
|147.08M
|160.52M
|128.66M
|159.02M
