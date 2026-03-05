The Q4 earnings report for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Profound Medical missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $1.80 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 7.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Profound Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.41 -0.28 -0.3 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.52 -0.36 -0.2 Revenue Estimate 7.08M 4.02M 4.78M 4.20M Revenue Actual 5.29M 2.21M 2.62M 4.18M

