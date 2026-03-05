The Q4 earnings report for Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Inuvo beat estimated earnings by 89.74%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.39.
Revenue was down $11.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $0.04 in the previous quarter, leading to a 8.86% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Inuvo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.1
|-0.1
|0
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.1
|-0.1
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|26.07M
|23.93M
|23.68M
|25.28M
|Revenue Actual
|22.57M
|22.67M
|26.71M
|26.19M
