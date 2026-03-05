The Q4 earnings report for Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Inuvo beat estimated earnings by 89.74%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was down $11.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.04 in the previous quarter, leading to a 8.86% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Inuvo's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.1 -0.1 0 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.1 -0.1 0 Revenue Estimate 26.07M 23.93M 23.68M 25.28M Revenue Actual 22.57M 22.67M 26.71M 26.19M

