Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) released its Q2 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Guidewire Software beat estimated earnings by 98.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was up $69.61 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guidewire Software's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.47 0.47 0.51 EPS Actual 0.66 0.84 0.88 0.51 Revenue Estimate 316.87M 337.57M 286.39M 285.74M Revenue Actual 332.64M 356.57M 293.51M 289.48M

