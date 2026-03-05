Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) released its Q2 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Guidewire Software beat estimated earnings by 98.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was up $69.61 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Guidewire Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.47
|0.47
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.84
|0.88
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|316.87M
|337.57M
|286.39M
|285.74M
|Revenue Actual
|332.64M
|356.57M
|293.51M
|289.48M
To track all earnings releases for Guidewire Software visit their earnings calendar here.
