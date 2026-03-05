Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Owlet beat estimated earnings by 81.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $6.10 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.3, resulting in a 3.15% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Owlet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.27 -0.21 -0.48 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.05 -0.07 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 26.71M 22.04M 18.14M 17.11M Revenue Actual 32.00M 26.10M 21.10M 20.50M

To track all earnings releases for Owlet visit their earnings calendar here.

