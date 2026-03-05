Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Owlet beat estimated earnings by 81.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $6.10 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.3, resulting in a 3.15% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Owlet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.27
|-0.27
|-0.21
|-0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|26.71M
|22.04M
|18.14M
|17.11M
|Revenue Actual
|32.00M
|26.10M
|21.10M
|20.50M
To track all earnings releases for Owlet visit their earnings calendar here.
