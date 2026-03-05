GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GoPro missed estimated earnings by -166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $791 thousand from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company missed on EPS by $0.04 in the last quarter, resulting in a 10.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at GoPro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.08
|-0.12
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.12
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|64.84M
|59.02M
|124.65M
|196.50M
|Revenue Actual
|162.92M
|152.64M
|134.00M
|200.88M
