GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

GoPro missed estimated earnings by -166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $791 thousand from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company missed on EPS by $0.04 in the last quarter, resulting in a 10.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at GoPro's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.08 -0.12 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.08 -0.12 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 64.84M 59.02M 124.65M 196.50M Revenue Actual 162.92M 152.64M 134.00M 200.88M

