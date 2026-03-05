AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AerSale missed estimated earnings by -5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was down $3.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.1, leading to a 12.09% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at AerSale's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.03 0.09 0.09 EPS Actual 0.04 0.20 -0.05 0.09 Revenue Estimate 90.61M 84.45M 89.28M 91.62M Revenue Actual 71.19M 107.38M 65.80M 94.74M

