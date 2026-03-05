AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
AerSale missed estimated earnings by -5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was down $3.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.1, leading to a 12.09% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at AerSale's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.03
|0.09
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.20
|-0.05
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|90.61M
|84.45M
|89.28M
|91.62M
|Revenue Actual
|71.19M
|107.38M
|65.80M
|94.74M
