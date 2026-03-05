CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

CarParts.com beat estimated earnings by 29.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was down $133.54 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 11.81% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at CarParts.com's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.19 -0.12 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.23 -0.27 -0.27 Revenue Estimate 142.03M 153.46M 146.14M 137.49M Revenue Actual 127.77M 151.95M 147.38M 133.54M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.