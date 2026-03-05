CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
CarParts.com beat estimated earnings by 29.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was down $133.54 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 11.81% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at CarParts.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|-0.19
|-0.12
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.23
|-0.27
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|142.03M
|153.46M
|146.14M
|137.49M
|Revenue Actual
|127.77M
|151.95M
|147.38M
|133.54M
To track all earnings releases for CarParts.com visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.