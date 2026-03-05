The Q4 earnings report for AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

AudioEye beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $767 thousand from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, leading to a 1.33% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at AudioEye's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.11 0.15 0.18 EPS Actual 0.19 0.15 0.15 0.18 Revenue Estimate 10.25M 9.93M 9.71M 9.73M Revenue Actual 10.23M 9.86M 9.73M 9.72M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.