The Q4 earnings report for AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
AudioEye beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $767 thousand from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, leading to a 1.33% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at AudioEye's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.11
|0.15
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.15
|0.15
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|10.25M
|9.93M
|9.71M
|9.73M
|Revenue Actual
|10.23M
|9.86M
|9.73M
|9.72M
To track all earnings releases for AudioEye visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.