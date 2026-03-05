Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:02 PM.
Earnings
Bridger Aerospace Group missed estimated earnings by -33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was down $7.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.
