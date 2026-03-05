The Q4 earnings report for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Gevo beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $39.65 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.42% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Gevo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.10
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.01
|-0.09
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|36.33M
|43.69M
|26.35M
|3.85M
|Revenue Actual
|42.71M
|43.41M
|29.11M
|5.70M
To track all earnings releases for Gevo visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.