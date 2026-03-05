The Q4 earnings report for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Gevo beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $39.65 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.42% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Gevo's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.10 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.03 0.01 -0.09 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 36.33M 43.69M 26.35M 3.85M Revenue Actual 42.71M 43.41M 29.11M 5.70M

