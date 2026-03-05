TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
TriSalus Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by -61.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $4.94 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.79 which was followed by a 3.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TriSalus Life Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.22
|-0.20
|-0.35
|EPS Actual
|-0.96
|-0.27
|-0.39
|-0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|11.65M
|10.67M
|9.04M
|8.24M
|Revenue Actual
|11.57M
|11.21M
|9.17M
|8.26M
