TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

TriSalus Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by -61.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $4.94 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.79 which was followed by a 3.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TriSalus Life Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.22 -0.20 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.96 -0.27 -0.39 -0.40 Revenue Estimate 11.65M 10.67M 9.04M 8.24M Revenue Actual 11.57M 11.21M 9.17M 8.26M

To track all earnings releases for TriSalus Life Sciences visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.