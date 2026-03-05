Evaxion (NASDAQ:EVAX) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 09:28 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Evaxion beat estimated earnings by 89.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $122 thousand from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.22, leading to a 1.92% increase share price change the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Evaxion visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.