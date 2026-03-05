Evaxion (NASDAQ:EVAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evaxion beat estimated earnings by 89.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $122 thousand from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.22 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.92% increase share price change the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Evaxion visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.