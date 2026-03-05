Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2026-03-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Genesco will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.73.

Anticipation surrounds Genesco's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.07, leading to a 6.77% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Genesco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Genesco's Stock Performance

Shares of Genesco were trading at $26.38 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Discovering Genesco: A Closer Look

Unraveling the Financial Story of Genesco

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Genesco's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.87%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Genesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

