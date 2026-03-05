Imperial Ptrl (NASDAQ:IMPP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2026-03-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Imperial Ptrl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

The announcement from Imperial Ptrl is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Imperial Ptrl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Imperial Ptrl's Stock

Shares of Imperial Ptrl were trading at $4.14 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 73.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

