Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2026-03-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

The announcement from Tsakos Energy Navigation is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.41, leading to a 1.48% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Tsakos Energy Navigation's Stock Performance

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation were trading at $35.97 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 117.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a seaborne transportation service provider for crude oil and petroleum products. The company's carriers cater to national and international independent oil companies and refiners. It generates revenue through charter contracts with its clients, which include time, bareboat, and voyage charters, contracts of affreightment, and pool arrangements.

Tsakos Energy Navigation's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Tsakos Energy Navigation faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.96% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tsakos Energy Navigation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tsakos Energy Navigation's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tsakos Energy Navigation's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tsakos Energy Navigation's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

