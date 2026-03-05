Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2026-03-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Algonquin Power to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Algonquin Power bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Algonquin Power's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Algonquin Power's Stock

Shares of Algonquin Power were trading at $6.97 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Get to Know Algonquin Power Better

Algonquin Power: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Net Margin: Algonquin Power's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Algonquin Power's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Algonquin Power's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Algonquin Power visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.