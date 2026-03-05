Embraer (NYSE:EMBJ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2026-03-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Embraer to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The market awaits Embraer's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.31, leading to a 4.08% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Embraer's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Embraer's Stock

Shares of Embraer were trading at $70.71 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Embraer: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Embraer's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.38% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Embraer's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Embraer's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Embraer's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Embraer's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

