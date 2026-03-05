The Q4 earnings report for Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Palladyne AI beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $900 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.11, leading to a 8.27% drop share price change the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Palladyne AI visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.