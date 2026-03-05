Toro (NYSE:TTC) just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 08:30 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Toro beat estimated earnings by 13.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $41.30 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toro's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.87 1.22 1.39 0.63 EPS Actual 0.91 1.24 1.42 0.65 Revenue Estimate 1.04B 1.16B 1.35B 1.00B Revenue Actual 1.07B 1.13B 1.32B 995.00M

