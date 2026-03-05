Toro (NYSE:TTC) just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 08:30 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Toro beat estimated earnings by 13.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $41.30 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Toro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|1.22
|1.39
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|1.24
|1.42
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|1.04B
|1.16B
|1.35B
|1.00B
|Revenue Actual
|1.07B
|1.13B
|1.32B
|995.00M
