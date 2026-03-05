Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:30 AM.

Earnings

Autohome beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was down $35.27 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.47 0.46 0.51 EPS Actual 0.48 0.56 0.49 0.55 Revenue Estimate 246.13M 242.10M 201.41M 244.65M Revenue Actual 249.77M 245.42M 200.34M 244.33M

