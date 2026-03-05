Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:30 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Autohome beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was down $35.27 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Autohome's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.47
|0.46
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.56
|0.49
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|246.13M
|242.10M
|201.41M
|244.65M
|Revenue Actual
|249.77M
|245.42M
|200.34M
|244.33M
To track all earnings releases for Autohome visit their earnings calendar here.
