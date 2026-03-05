Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Cormedix missed estimated earnings by -26.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was up $97.39 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.84% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Cormedix's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.19 0.25 0.14 EPS Actual 0.57 0.28 0.30 0.22 Revenue Estimate 86.02M 36.28M 36.00M 28.34M Revenue Actual 104.27M 39.74M 39.08M 31.21M

