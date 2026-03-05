Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Cormedix missed estimated earnings by -26.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.83.
Revenue was up $97.39 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.84% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Cormedix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.19
|0.25
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.28
|0.30
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|86.02M
|36.28M
|36.00M
|28.34M
|Revenue Actual
|104.27M
|39.74M
|39.08M
|31.21M
