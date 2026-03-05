The Q4 earnings report for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Aligos Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 18.03%, reporting an EPS of $-1.91 versus an estimate of $-2.33.
Revenue was down $460 thousand from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $1.0 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.42% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Aligos Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-2.04
|-2.46
|-3.15
|-3.67
|EPS Actual
|-3.04
|-1.53
|-2.11
|-13.08
|Revenue Estimate
|500K
|659K
|500K
|433K
|Revenue Actual
|741K
|965K
|311K
|629K
