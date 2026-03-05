The Q4 earnings report for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Aligos Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 18.03%, reporting an EPS of $-1.91 versus an estimate of $-2.33.

Revenue was down $460 thousand from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $1.0 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.42% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Aligos Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -2.04 -2.46 -3.15 -3.67 EPS Actual -3.04 -1.53 -2.11 -13.08 Revenue Estimate 500K 659K 500K 433K Revenue Actual 741K 965K 311K 629K

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Aligos Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.