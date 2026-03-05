The Q4 earnings report for Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Pyxis Tankers beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was down $1.50 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.06, leading to a 8.78% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Pyxis Tankers's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 EPS Actual 0.11 -0.19 0.07 0.03 Revenue Estimate 10.00M 9.94M 12.08M 11.24M Revenue Actual 9.70M 9.15M 9.61M 12.04M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.