The Q4 earnings report for Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Pyxis Tankers beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was down $1.50 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.06, leading to a 8.78% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Pyxis Tankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|-0.19
|0.07
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|10.00M
|9.94M
|12.08M
|11.24M
|Revenue Actual
|9.70M
|9.15M
|9.61M
|12.04M
To track all earnings releases for Pyxis Tankers visit their earnings calendar here.
