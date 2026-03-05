Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Silence Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 37.21%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.43.

Revenue was down $24.83 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.17 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.02% increase share price change the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Silence Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.