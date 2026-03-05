The Q4 earnings report for FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

FTC Solar beat estimated earnings by 32.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was up $19.66 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.19 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.63% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at FTC Solar's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.71 -0.76 -0.84 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.86 -0.84 -0.80 Revenue Estimate 21.19M 19.72M 18.83M 11.61M Revenue Actual 26.03M 19.99M 20.80M 13.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.