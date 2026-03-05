The Q4 earnings report for FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
FTC Solar beat estimated earnings by 32.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was up $19.66 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.19 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.63% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at FTC Solar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.55
|-0.71
|-0.76
|-0.84
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.86
|-0.84
|-0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|21.19M
|19.72M
|18.83M
|11.61M
|Revenue Actual
|26.03M
|19.99M
|20.80M
|13.20M
