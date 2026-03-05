John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) announced its Q3 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
John Wiley & Sons beat estimated earnings by 12.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was up $5.41 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.13 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.41% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|0.50
|1.27
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|0.49
|1.37
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|416.40M
|375.00M
|435.00M
|401.10M
|Revenue Actual
|421.75M
|396.80M
|442.58M
|404.63M
To track all earnings releases for John Wiley & Sons visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.