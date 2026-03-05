John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) announced its Q3 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

John Wiley & Sons beat estimated earnings by 12.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was up $5.41 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.13 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.41% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.50 1.27 0.45 EPS Actual 1.10 0.49 1.37 0.84 Revenue Estimate 416.40M 375.00M 435.00M 401.10M Revenue Actual 421.75M 396.80M 442.58M 404.63M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.