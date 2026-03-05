Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Ranpak Hldgs missed estimated earnings by -450.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $6.90 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.09 in the last quarter, resulting in a 14.47% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Ranpak Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|0.04
|-0.04
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.13
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|99.94M
|94.45M
|90.56M
|100.41M
|Revenue Actual
|99.60M
|92.30M
|91.20M
|105.00M
