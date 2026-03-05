Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Ranpak Hldgs missed estimated earnings by -450.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $6.90 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.09 in the last quarter, resulting in a 14.47% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Ranpak Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.04 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.09 -0.13 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 99.94M 94.45M 90.56M 100.41M Revenue Actual 99.60M 92.30M 91.20M 105.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.