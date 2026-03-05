Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Altimmune missed estimated earnings by -8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was up $21 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.07, resulting in a 4.31% increase change in the share price the following day.
