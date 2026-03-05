Alcon (NYSE:ALC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alcon missed estimated earnings by -7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $225.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $0.03 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.69% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Alcon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.82
|0.72
|0.77
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.79
|0.76
|0.73
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|2.71B
|2.59B
|2.63B
|2.52B
|2.47B
|Revenue Actual
|2.70B
|2.59B
|2.58B
|2.45B
|2.48B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Alcon management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $3.35 and $3.44 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Alcon visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.