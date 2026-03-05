The Q4 earnings report for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Immatics beat estimated earnings by 29.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.48.

Revenue was down $37.03 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 8.98% increase change in the share price the following day.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Immatics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.