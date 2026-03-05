Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Evogene missed estimated earnings by -134.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.26.
Revenue was down $1.30 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evogene's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.41
|-0.63
|-0.50
|-0.73
|EPS Actual
|-0.31
|-0.50
|-0.38
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|650K
|930K
|4.42M
|3.62M
|Revenue Actual
|312K
|884K
|2.44M
|1.61M
