Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Evogene missed estimated earnings by -134.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was down $1.30 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evogene's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.63 -0.50 -0.73 EPS Actual -0.31 -0.50 -0.38 0.06 Revenue Estimate 650K 930K 4.42M 3.62M Revenue Actual 312K 884K 2.44M 1.61M

