Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Invivyd beat estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $3.39 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 2.92% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Invivyd's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.12
|-0.14
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|14.34M
|20.10M
|34.45M
|15.77M
|Revenue Actual
|13.13M
|11.79M
|11.30M
|13.82M
