Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Invivyd beat estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $3.39 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 2.92% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Invivyd's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.01 -0.01 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.12 -0.14 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 14.34M 20.10M 34.45M 15.77M Revenue Actual 13.13M 11.79M 11.30M 13.82M

