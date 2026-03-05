Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:05 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Regenxbio missed estimated earnings by -42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-0.91.
Revenue was up $9.12 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.13 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.36% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Regenxbio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-1.33
|-1.08
|0.49
|-1.08
|EPS Actual
|-1.20
|-1.38
|0.12
|-1.01
|Revenue Estimate
|24.26M
|35.36M
|105.35M
|23.70M
|Revenue Actual
|29.73M
|21.36M
|89.01M
|21.21M
