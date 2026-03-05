Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:05 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Regenxbio missed estimated earnings by -42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-0.91.

Revenue was up $9.12 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.13 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.36% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Regenxbio's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -1.33 -1.08 0.49 -1.08 EPS Actual -1.20 -1.38 0.12 -1.01 Revenue Estimate 24.26M 35.36M 105.35M 23.70M Revenue Actual 29.73M 21.36M 89.01M 21.21M

To track all earnings releases for Regenxbio visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.