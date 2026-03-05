The earnings results for CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
CPI Card beat estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $27.96 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.42, resulting in a 2.27% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at CPI Card's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.64
|0.69
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.50
|0.40
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|140.55M
|132.67M
|120.90M
|120.55M
|Revenue Actual
|137.97M
|129.75M
|122.76M
|125.10M
