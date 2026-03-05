The earnings results for CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

CPI Card beat estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $27.96 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.42, resulting in a 2.27% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at CPI Card's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.64 0.69 0.55 EPS Actual 0.20 0.50 0.40 0.57 Revenue Estimate 140.55M 132.67M 120.90M 120.55M Revenue Actual 137.97M 129.75M 122.76M 125.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.