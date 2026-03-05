Capital Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CCEC) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Capital Clean Energy beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was down $6.77 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 3.14% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Capital Clean Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.43 0.40 0.35 EPS Actual 0.39 0.51 0.55 0.36 Revenue Estimate 103.72M 109.02M 105.77M 109.83M Revenue Actual 99.51M 104.16M 109.40M 105.12M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.