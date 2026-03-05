Capital Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CCEC) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Capital Clean Energy beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was down $6.77 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 3.14% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Capital Clean Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.43
|0.40
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.51
|0.55
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|103.72M
|109.02M
|105.77M
|109.83M
|Revenue Actual
|99.51M
|104.16M
|109.40M
|105.12M
