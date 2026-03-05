The earnings results for Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Bioventus beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $4.26 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.03 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.25% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Bioventus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.21
|0.02
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.21
|0.08
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|138.19M
|146.74M
|122.71M
|145.16M
|Revenue Actual
|138.65M
|147.66M
|123.88M
|153.64M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Bioventus management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $0.73 and $0.77 per share.
