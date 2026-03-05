The earnings results for Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Bioventus beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $4.26 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.03 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.25% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Bioventus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.21 0.02 0.08 EPS Actual 0.15 0.21 0.08 0.15 Revenue Estimate 138.19M 146.74M 122.71M 145.16M Revenue Actual 138.65M 147.66M 123.88M 153.64M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Bioventus management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $0.73 and $0.77 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.