Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was down $21.06 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.03 in the previous quarter, leading to a 12.59% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|0.01
|-0.07
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|5.15M
|5.52M
|2.12M
|6.48M
|Revenue Actual
|14.18M
|28.87M
|1.26M
|26.55M
To track all earnings releases for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
