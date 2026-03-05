Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was down $21.06 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.03 in the previous quarter, leading to a 12.59% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.08 -0.10 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.04 0.01 -0.07 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 5.15M 5.52M 2.12M 6.48M Revenue Actual 14.18M 28.87M 1.26M 26.55M

