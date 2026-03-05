Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tango Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.32.
Revenue was down $4.12 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.18, resulting in a 6.24% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Tango Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.35
|-0.35
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|-0.35
|-0.36
|-0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|42.22M
|6.50M
|6.73M
|8.02M
|Revenue Actual
|53.81M
|3.18M
|5.39M
|4.12M
