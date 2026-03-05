Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tango Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was down $4.12 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.18, resulting in a 6.24% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Tango Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.35 -0.35 -0.34 EPS Actual 0.14 -0.35 -0.36 -0.35 Revenue Estimate 42.22M 6.50M 6.73M 8.02M Revenue Actual 53.81M 3.18M 5.39M 4.12M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Tango Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.