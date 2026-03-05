The Q4 earnings report for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Victoria's Secret beat estimated earnings by 10.36%, reporting an EPS of $2.77 versus an estimate of $2.51.
Revenue was up $164.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company beat on EPS by $0.32 in the last quarter, resulting in a 17.99% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Victoria's Secret's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.59
|0.13
|0.09
|2.3
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|0.33
|0.09
|2.6
|Revenue Estimate
|1.41B
|1.41B
|1.35B
|2.08B
|Revenue Actual
|1.47B
|1.46B
|1.35B
|2.11B
