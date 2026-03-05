The Q4 earnings report for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Victoria's Secret beat estimated earnings by 10.36%, reporting an EPS of $2.77 versus an estimate of $2.51.

Revenue was up $164.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.32 in the last quarter, resulting in a 17.99% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Victoria's Secret's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.59 0.13 0.09 2.3 EPS Actual -0.27 0.33 0.09 2.6 Revenue Estimate 1.41B 1.41B 1.35B 2.08B Revenue Actual 1.47B 1.46B 1.35B 2.11B

To track all earnings releases for Victoria's Secret visit their earnings calendar here.

