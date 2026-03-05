The Q4 earnings report for Myers Indus (NYSE:MYE) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Myers Indus beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $98 thousand from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Myers Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.32 0.19 0.10 EPS Actual 0.26 0.31 0.22 0.19 Revenue Estimate 198.80M 220.60M 206.80M 203.10M Revenue Actual 205.44M 209.58M 206.75M 203.88M

