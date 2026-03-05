The Q4 earnings report for Myers Indus (NYSE:MYE) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Myers Indus beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $98 thousand from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Myers Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.32
|0.19
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.31
|0.22
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|198.80M
|220.60M
|206.80M
|203.10M
|Revenue Actual
|205.44M
|209.58M
|206.75M
|203.88M
