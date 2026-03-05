Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ciena beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.05.

Revenue was up $355.04 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.24, leading to a 9.87% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Ciena's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.43 0.52 0.41 EPS Actual 0.91 0.67 0.42 0.64 Revenue Estimate 1.29B 1.17B 1.09B 1.05B Revenue Actual 1.35B 1.22B 1.13B 1.07B

To track all earnings releases for Ciena visit their earnings calendar here.

