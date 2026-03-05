Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Ciena beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.05.
Revenue was up $355.04 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.24, leading to a 9.87% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Ciena's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.43
|0.52
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.67
|0.42
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|1.29B
|1.17B
|1.09B
|1.05B
|Revenue Actual
|1.35B
|1.22B
|1.13B
|1.07B
