Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Stratasys beat estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was down $10.36 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 4.07% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Stratasys's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 0.05 0.11 EPS Actual 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.12 Revenue Estimate 136.53M 137.26M 138.79M 150.28M Revenue Actual 136.97M 138.09M 136.00M 150.36M

To track all earnings releases for Stratasys visit their earnings calendar here.

