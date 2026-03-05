Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Stratasys beat estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was down $10.36 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 4.07% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Stratasys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|136.53M
|137.26M
|138.79M
|150.28M
|Revenue Actual
|136.97M
|138.09M
|136.00M
|150.36M
