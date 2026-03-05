MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
MediWound beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.63.
Revenue was down $3.94 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.58, leading to a 1.19% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at MediWound's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.82
|-0.56
|-0.66
|-0.61
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-1.23
|-0.07
|-0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|6.51M
|5.65M
|5.20M
|5.75M
|Revenue Actual
|5.43M
|5.71M
|3.96M
|5.84M
