MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

MediWound beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.63.

Revenue was down $3.94 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.58, leading to a 1.19% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at MediWound's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.82 -0.56 -0.66 -0.61 EPS Actual -0.24 -1.23 -0.07 -0.36 Revenue Estimate 6.51M 5.65M 5.20M 5.75M Revenue Actual 5.43M 5.71M 3.96M 5.84M

