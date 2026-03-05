The earnings results for Kroger (NYSE:KR) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Kroger beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.2.
Revenue was up $417.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.68% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Kroger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|1
|1.46
|1.11
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1.04
|1.49
|1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|34.22B
|34.14B
|45.31B
|34.50B
|Revenue Actual
|33.86B
|33.94B
|45.12B
|34.31B
To track all earnings releases for Kroger visit their earnings calendar here.
