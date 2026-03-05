The earnings results for Kroger (NYSE:KR) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Kroger beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.2.

Revenue was up $417.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.68% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Kroger's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.04 1 1.46 1.11 EPS Actual 1.05 1.04 1.49 1.14 Revenue Estimate 34.22B 34.14B 45.31B 34.50B Revenue Actual 33.86B 33.94B 45.12B 34.31B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.