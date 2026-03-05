BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.93.

Revenue was up $296.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.07, leading to a 1.13% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.09 1.10 0.91 0.87 EPS Actual 1.16 1.14 1.14 0.93 Revenue Estimate 5.34B 5.47B 5.19B 5.27B Revenue Actual 5.35B 5.38B 5.15B 5.28B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $4.4 and $4.6 per share.

To track all earnings releases for BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.